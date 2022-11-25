First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,720,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 560,137 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $59,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Advantage by 2.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in First Advantage by 5.8% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 46,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in First Advantage by 12.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in First Advantage by 16.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in First Advantage during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Price Performance

First Advantage stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. First Advantage Co. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $205.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.95 million. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 13.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of First Advantage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of First Advantage from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

