First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,378 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FCRD opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $130.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.43. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $4.85.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Announces Dividend

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently -46.81%.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

