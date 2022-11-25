First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,495,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $67,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFBC. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 15.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 22.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 109,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.07.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $530,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

