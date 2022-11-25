First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.68

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FFWM shares. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Foundation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Foundation from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Foundation to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.03.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in First Foundation by 26.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 19.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 10.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.