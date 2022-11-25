First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Raised to C$36.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FQVLF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.62.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 0.4 %

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

