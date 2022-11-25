First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on FQVLF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.62.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 0.4 %
First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
