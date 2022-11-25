First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 534,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 81,135 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 135,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FVC opened at $35.76 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $38.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.