FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 136,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,057 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $28,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.5% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.6% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 59,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 70.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 49.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLT opened at $189.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.23 and its 200-day moving average is $209.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30.

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.08.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

