FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.64

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.64 and last traded at $37.60, with a volume of 6943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLNG. Pareto Securities lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Danske upgraded FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.94.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). FLEX LNG had a net margin of 59.26% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth $258,754,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

