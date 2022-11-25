Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,531 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Flowserve by 26.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Flowserve by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 4.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

FLS stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.63. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

