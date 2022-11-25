Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,959 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 25,231 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $260,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 167,019 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $5,406,405.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183,697 shares in the company, valued at $394,386,271.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock worth $18,395,121 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Price Performance

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Shares of FL opened at $37.53 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Williams Trading raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.61.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.