Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Holdings Boosted by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 18.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 70.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Loop Capital cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Argus raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

