Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 705,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $56,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 6.2% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 68.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 43,293 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of FOXF opened at $105.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.69. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $188.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average is $88.34.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

