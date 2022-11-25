Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $6.14

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $6.56. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $7.01, with a volume of 118,748 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of -0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the third quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 35.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

