General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insider Shawn P. Ogrady Sells 20,019 Shares

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

General Mills Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $82.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.41 and a 52-week high of $82.97.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 37.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 2.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in General Mills by 20.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 387,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after buying an additional 66,223 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 5.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,064,000 after buying an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.