Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 5.75, but opened at 6.12. Getty Images shares last traded at 5.99, with a volume of 1,585 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 7.59.

Getty Images Trading Up 5.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,502,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 30.47, for a total transaction of 106,706,000.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,777,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,004,255,599.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,678,077 shares of company stock valued at $117,506,870. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GETY. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth $96,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter worth $80,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

