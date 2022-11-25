Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $14,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1,134.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 55,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 51,175 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $6,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE GKOS opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.26. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 31.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.