Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Given New $11.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.
Gold Fields Price Performance
GFI stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gold Fields Company Profile
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Fields (GFI)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.