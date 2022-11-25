Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Given New $11.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 3.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

GFI stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Gold Fields has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

