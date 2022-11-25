Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth about $13,719,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,158.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 97,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after acquiring an additional 90,179 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after acquiring an additional 85,776 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 395.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 77,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 87.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after acquiring an additional 75,462 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 0.3 %

About Grand Canyon Education

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $112.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.79.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

