GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 126,653 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,783.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,653 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after acquiring an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.87 and a fifty-two week high of $181.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

