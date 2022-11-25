Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,490 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 14,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,734.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 3.2 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $61.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 107.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HASI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

