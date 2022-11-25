Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Set at $49.00 by Citigroup

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) has been given a $49.00 price target by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

HOG stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.56. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $48.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President and CEO ZEITZ JOCHEN acquired 25,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.94 per share, with a total value of $1,002,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 508,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,815,397.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.