Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 116.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $62.16 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.81.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

