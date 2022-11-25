Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) VP Venkat Ishwar Sells 24,893 Shares

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,379.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $895,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ HAYN opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $618.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.
Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.
