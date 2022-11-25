Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) VP Venkat Ishwar Sells 24,893 Shares

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) VP Venkat Ishwar sold 24,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $1,249,379.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $895,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Haynes International Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $39.66. The company has a market cap of $618.36 million, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haynes International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Haynes International by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Haynes International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Haynes International by 12.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 18,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Haynes International from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

