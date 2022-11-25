Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 54,510 Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Weibo by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Weibo by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Weibo had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

