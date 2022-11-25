Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Cameco by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,555,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,400,000 after buying an additional 800,775 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $121,589,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Cameco by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 399,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after buying an additional 43,675 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cameco by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 130,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco Company Profile

CCJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.