Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 3,332 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.45.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $164.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average of $97.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

