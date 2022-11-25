Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 49,944 Shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,944 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNW. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,162,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after buying an additional 174,189 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 36.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,589,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 693,475 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 39.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,730,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,572,000 after buying an additional 1,910,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 39.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW opened at $6.26 on Friday. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a twelve month low of $5.02 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

