Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 7,133 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,784,000 after purchasing an additional 103,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PVH by 9.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its stake in PVH by 14.2% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,651,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,946,000 after purchasing an additional 205,122 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in PVH by 100.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 773,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth about $110,775,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.03.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.15%.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

