Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 125,400 Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 125,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 3,256.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAX opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.78 million, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.86%.

PAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Patria Investments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

