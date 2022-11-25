Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 48,300 Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 80,898 shares in the last quarter. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:GIC opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.79. Global Industrial has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $43.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.74.

Global Industrial Dividend Announcement

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.35%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

