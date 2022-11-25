Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,599 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 75,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,436,000 after buying an additional 26,980 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,451,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 39.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 373,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,594,000 after buying an additional 106,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total transaction of $237,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $129,168.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Citigroup increased their price target on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.63.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $250.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.20. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

