Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,006,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,331,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 742,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,406,000 after buying an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 687,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,284,000 after acquiring an additional 21,670 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.8 %

EME stock opened at $153.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.67 and its 200 day moving average is $117.42. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $156.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,427 shares in the company, valued at $34,553,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,176.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $4,632,950. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

