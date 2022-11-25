Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 736.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,592 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Clarivate by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Insider Activity at Clarivate

Clarivate Stock Up 6.5 %

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder acquired 208,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,746.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 208,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,746.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,733,171.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLVT stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.