Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPF. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 4,309.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Pacific Financial

In other Central Pacific Financial news, COO Arnold D. Martines bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.44 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,526.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

Central Pacific Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $572.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.12. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $30.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

