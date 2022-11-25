Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.39 Million Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 1,963.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 90,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APLE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,686,000 after buying an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,511,000 after buying an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,450,000 after buying an additional 878,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,981,000 after buying an additional 738,846 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,863,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,346,000 after buying an additional 509,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 139.13%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

