Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.41 Million Stake in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,825 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Proterra were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Proterra during the first quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proterra in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTRA opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Proterra Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65.

In other Proterra news, insider Joann Covington sold 52,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $393,869.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,125 shares in the company, valued at $954,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTRA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Proterra in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Proterra currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

