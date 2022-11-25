Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.44 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,709,137 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.60.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

