Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.66 Million Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,862 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 118.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 191.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,523 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 14.8% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 49.8% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 171,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the first quarter worth $2,147,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $153.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.84.

Several analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. CJS Securities upgraded Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

