Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.47 Million in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $81.40 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.05. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Monarch Casino & Resort

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

