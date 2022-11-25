Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,771 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $171.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

NYSE RNR opened at $185.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.54. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $187.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -4.74%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.