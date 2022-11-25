Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,159,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNET. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 1,424.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 986,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 921,643 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,160,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VNET Group by 6,858.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 858,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 845,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. 58.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VNET shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded VNET Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.20 to $5.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.36. VNET Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.30). VNET Group had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $257.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

