Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 42.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,241,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,210,000 after buying an additional 372,539 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.6% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 235,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after buying an additional 101,220 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,491,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,429,000 after buying an additional 94,004 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.9 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.96.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.