Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 807,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Geron by 44.6% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Geron by 68.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Geron in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GERN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Geron in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Geron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Geron Price Performance

Geron Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ GERN opened at $2.20 on Friday. Geron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $838.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

