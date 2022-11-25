Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 81,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,455,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,005,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,731,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,822,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 31.67.

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at 29.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 24.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.78. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of 18.31 and a 52-week high of 31.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

