Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 2,392 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 250.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,816,000 after acquiring an additional 431,886 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 33.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.83. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $70.54 and a one year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ES. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

