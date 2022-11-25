Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SXT. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

NYSE:SXT opened at $74.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.89. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $361.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.70%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

