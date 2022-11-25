Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 222.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 47.9% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 9.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 33.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Moderna by 101.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 109,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,898,000 after buying an additional 55,118 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.93.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,327,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,788,258.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,327,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,788,258.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $5,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,097,256.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,436 shares of company stock valued at $64,832,812. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $176.81 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $376.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.85.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

