Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,323,000 after purchasing an additional 47,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,896,000 after purchasing an additional 33,423 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 756,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,249,000 after purchasing an additional 58,218 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Match Group from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.13.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $141.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 146.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

