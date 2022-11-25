Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,477 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 146.8% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the second quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

